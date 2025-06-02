Mike McCallum, WBA Legend and Master of the Body Shot, Dies at 68 – World Boxing Association

The boxing world is mourning the loss of a true ring craftsman. Mike McCallum — a three-division world champion, Hall of Famer, and the first Jamaican fighter to win a world title — passed away Saturday in Las Vegas at the age of 68.

Nicknamed “The Bodysnatcher” for his ruthless and clinical body attack, McCallum carved out a storied career across three weight classes and became one of the most respected technicians of his era.

McCallum first struck gold on October 19, 1984, when he captured the WBA super welterweight title at the iconic Madison Square Garden, outpointing Ireland’s Sean Mannion over 15 rounds in a masterclass performance.

He continued to make history with the WBA on October 5, 1989, moving up in weight to dethrone Britain’s Herol Graham via split decision at London’s Royal Albert Hall — securing his second world title in a different division.

His third crown came at light heavyweight. After first being named interim champion, McCallum officially claimed the WBC title on July 23, 1994, with a decision win over Australia’s Jeff Harding in Bismarck. A rare three-weight champ in his day, he stood as proof of skill and longevity.

Before turning pro, McCallum won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and represented Jamaica in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Beyond titles, his résumé reads like a who’s who of his generation: wins over elite names like Donald Curry, Milton McCrory, and a thunderous KO of Julian Jackson. His trilogy with James Toney remains a benchmark of high-level boxing.

McCallum retired with a record of 49-5-1, with 36 knockouts — and perhaps most impressively, was never stopped in his career. Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, his legacy as one of the most intelligent and technical fighters of the 1980s and 90s is secure.

Even after hanging up the gloves, McCallum stayed close to the sport, training fighters and making regular appearances at boxing events in Las Vegas, where he lived and worked.

The World Boxing Association issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of one of its most iconic champions from the golden decades of the ’80s and ’90s.

Rest in peace to The Bodysnatcher — a true master of the sweet science.