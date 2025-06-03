Home / Boxing Videos / 'This is a dream turned into reality!' – Fabio Wardley: Walk & Talk

'This is a dream turned into reality!' – Fabio Wardley: Walk & Talk

DAZN Boxing 56 mins ago Boxing Videos



Fabio Wardley chats with Ade Oladipo ahead of his huge showdown at Portman Road against Justis Huni, June 7, live on DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On 🔥 For July 19's Unification Bout

Pound for pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez shows a little glimpse into training camp life …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved