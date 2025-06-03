Crews-Dezurn Set to Defend WBA Crown Against Citlalli Ortiz – World Boxing Association

On June 6th, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, will host a high-stakes showdown in the women’s super middleweight division as WBA world champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn puts her title on the line against rising Mexican contender Citlalli Ortiz.

Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs), one of the most respected and battle-tested names in women’s boxing, enters the ring looking to reaffirm her dominance. Known for her ring IQ, grit, and championship mindset, the Baltimore native is coming off a statement win over Shadasia Green—a performance that reminded everyone why she’s queen of the division.

Standing across from her will be Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO), a promising young fighter out of Mexicali, Mexico, who’s looking to make the leap from prospect to champion. Despite having just five pro bouts under her belt, Ortiz has shown poise, skill, and a hunger for greatness. Her recent win over Jordanne Garcia earned her this golden opportunity to shake up the division and etch her name into boxing history.

The bout promises to be a chess match with firepower behind every move. Crews-Dezurn will look to lean on her experience, savvy, and composure, while Ortiz aims to use her speed and fearless energy to pull off the upset. With the WBA world title at stake, there’s no room for hesitation—both fighters know that every inch of the ring matters.

The stage is set for a compelling clash of generations, styles, and ambitions. Come June 6th, we’ll find out if the veteran can hold her ground—or if a new star will rise in the super middleweight ranks.