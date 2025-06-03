Jermall Charlo Returns with Authority, Stops Thomas LaManna in Comeback Statement – World Boxing Association

After nearly 18 months out of the ring, Jermall Charlo made his return in emphatic fashion Saturday night, scoring a sixth-round TKO over Thomas LaManna at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. With the win, Charlo captured the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title and sent a loud message to the rest of the division: he’s back—and he’s coming for the crown.

From the opening bell, Charlo showed no signs of rust. Sharp, focused, and physically imposing at 168 pounds, he established control with a piston-like jab and pinpoint timing. LaManna, game but clearly outgunned, began showing signs of wear early as Charlo picked him apart with surgical precision.

In the third round, the Houston native landed a crushing right hand that sent LaManna crashing to the canvas—the first of multiple knockdowns in what quickly became a one-sided affair. LaManna beat the count, but the tide had fully turned.

Charlo’s assault continued into the fourth, where a looping left staggered LaManna again. Though LaManna tried to keep his footing, the referee ruled it a clean knockdown, further widening the gap between the two fighters.

By Round 5, Charlo was in full command. He punished LaManna with a body-head combination that dropped him once more. Though LaManna bravely made it to his stool, his corner—and the referee—had seen enough. The fight was waved off before the start of the sixth, awarding Charlo a technical knockout victory and marking a successful return to the sport.

With the win, Charlo improves to 34-0 (23 KOs), keeping his unbeaten record intact and reaffirming his place among the super middleweight elite. “It feels great to be back,” Charlo said post-fight. “I’m grateful for all the support. I’ve worked hard to get here, and now I’m ready for what’s next.”

That “next” could come in the form of interim WBA champ José Reséndiz or Bektemir Melikuziev, who recently won a title eliminator. Regardless of who’s across the ring, Charlo made one thing clear: he’s not just back—he’s here to take over.

In a division stacked with talent and intrigue, Jermall Charlo’s return adds another dangerous name to the mix. And if Saturday night was any indication, he’s not easing his way back in—he’s kicking the door down.