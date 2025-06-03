Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez…Highlight-worthy .

KO | Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez…Highlight-worthy .

Golden Boy Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Opening the DAZN card, Indio’s Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel knockout victory over Yuma, Arizona’s Edgar Gutierrez (3-3, 2 KOs). Scheduled as a six-round super welterweight fight, Griffiths secured the stoppage at 1:15 of the fourth round with a powerful right hook that sent Gutierrez straight to the mat.

Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez | May 30, 2025 | The Theater at Virgin Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #oscardelahoya #boxinghighlights #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #fightnight #knockoutoftheyear #caydengriffiths

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

ZURDO RAMIREZ | Previews his bout on June 28 and a possible matchup against Jake Paul.

The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), Mexico’s former champion …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved