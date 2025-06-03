KO | Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez…Highlight-worthy .





Opening the DAZN card, Indio’s Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel knockout victory over Yuma, Arizona’s Edgar Gutierrez (3-3, 2 KOs). Scheduled as a six-round super welterweight fight, Griffiths secured the stoppage at 1:15 of the fourth round with a powerful right hook that sent Gutierrez straight to the mat.

Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez | May 30, 2025 | The Theater at Virgin Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

