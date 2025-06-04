“Follow Your Dreams” – Omari Jones Gives Inspiring Talk To Amateur Boxers

Olympic Bronze Medallist Omari Jones takes time to visit the No Limits Boxing Academy in Rio Grande, New Jersey to train and discuss his journey. Now 2-0 in the pro game, ‘Banger’ returns on July 19’s big card in Dallas, Texas in support to Bam Rodriguez’s unification.
#OmariJones #MatchroomBoxing #Olympian
***
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.