“Follow Your Dreams” – Omari Jones Gives Inspiring Talk To Amateur Boxers





Olympic Bronze Medallist Omari Jones takes time to visit the No Limits Boxing Academy in Rio Grande, New Jersey to train and discuss his journey. Now 2-0 in the pro game, ‘Banger’ returns on July 19’s big card in Dallas, Texas in support to Bam Rodriguez’s unification.

#OmariJones #MatchroomBoxing #Olympian

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.