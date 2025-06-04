Fresh from a stunning victory over Johnny Fisher, Dave Allen wastes no time and is straight back to the gym with trainer Jamie Moore.
#shorts #daveallen #boxing
Fresh from a stunning victory over Johnny Fisher, Dave Allen wastes no time and is straight back to the gym with trainer Jamie Moore.
#shorts #daveallen #boxing
Tags * Allen Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Dave Eddie Hearn Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing pads Rhino Sharp White
Opening the DAZN card, Indio’s Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel knockout victory …