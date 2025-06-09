Richardson Hitchins: “Boxing is fun for me!” | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #hitchinskambosos





Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super-lightweight title vs George Kambosos this Saturday, June 14, 2025, at The Theater at MSG in New York. It is the unbeaten Hitchins’ first title defense while Kambosos Jr, who was once a unified champion, is looking to reclaim championship glory at a new weight class.

