Fundora vs Booker FULL FIGHT: March 22, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





Unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora made a successful first defense of his world titles with a fourth-round stoppage of top contender Chordale Booker in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video Saturday night from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Standing nearly six-feet, six-inches, Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) has shown that he’s more than just boxing’s tallest world champion as he’s risen to the rank of unified champion and begun his reign atop the division. Booker (23-2, 11 KOs) came into the fight as the WBO No. 5 and WBC No. 14-ranked super welterweight, but ultimately came up short in his first world title opportunity.

“I’ve felt ready this whole time since my last fight,” said Fundora, who won his titles with a decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March 2024. “I’ve worked very hard this past year to be ready. Now I’ve successfully defended my two titles and the sky’s the limit. I showed the fans that I’m a powerful fighter. I’ve always been a powerful fighter and I showed it even more tonight.”

Known for action fighting, Fundora began the fight patiently, using his significant reach to throw a snapping jab while Booker circled the ring hoping to measure the distance of his towering opponent. As Fundora upped his pressure, the southpaw Booker was able to land some strong counter hooks, but was unable to slow down the momentum that Fundora was gaining.

“We didn’t even bring a southpaw into camp,” said Booker. “It was just about catching his footwork. He didn’t want to trade at all, so we just broke him down to the body and when I hurt him in the third round, it slowed him down a lot.”

After hurting Booker in an exciting round three, Fundora landed a vicious left hook followed by a pair of sharp uppercuts in round four that staggered his opponent and ultimately forced him to the mat. Booker showed his mettle in getting up after his second career knockdown, but Fundora sensed his moment and continued to onslaught until referee Thomas Taylor halted the action 2:51 into the round.

Fundora dominated the CompuBox stats, out-landing Booker 79 to 37 and after the fight expressed his desire to fight the best of the 154-pound division and ultimately join his sister, Gabriela Fundora, in the ranks of undisputed world champions.

“I’d love to be the undisputed champion like my sister,” said Fundora. “Whoever they have for me next, I’ll be ready. I want the IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, plus Xander Zayas is the WBO mandatory, and I also want Errol Spence Jr. We have two belts, we have to defend them, and if anyone is willing to unify, let’s do that too.”

#SebastianFundora #FundoraBooker #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions