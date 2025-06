IBF World 140lbs Champ Richardson Hitchins scored the best win of his career, stopping George Kambosos at Madison Square Garden (June 14, 2025). Afterwards Hitchins explained his aggressive, attacking approach to the biggest fight of pro career and confirms he wants a unification bout with Richardson Hitchins or Teofimo Lopez next.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added that it is now “time for Hitchins to get a big fight.”

