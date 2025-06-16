Home / Boxing Videos / “I am coming for that world title!” – unbeaten Galal Yafai | Matchroom Boxing

“I am coming for that world title!” – unbeaten Galal Yafai | Matchroom Boxing

Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

This is a Day in the Life of Galal Yafai.

