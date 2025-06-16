Home / Boxing Videos / Manny Pacquiao Shows Off Blistering Hand Speed at 46 Years Old

Premier Boxing Champions



Even at 46 years old, Manny Pacquiao’s hands still fly like they’re moving at 2️⃣❌ speed. 😮‍💨

#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

