Tszyu vs Ocampo FULL FIGHT: June 17, 2023 | PBC on Showtime





Undefeated Australian action fighter Tim Tszyu blitzed contender Carlos Ocampo with a stunning, first-round knockout on Saturday to defend his Interim WBO 154-pound title.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) dropped Ocampo with a right hand barely a minute into the fight and finished him with a lunging left hook that propelled Ocampo (34-3, 22 KOs) down and into the ropes, causing referee Danrex Tapdasan to stop the bout at 1:17 of the first round. Tszyu – whose father Kostya was a former undisputed world champion – immediately set his sights on the undisputed 154-pound kingpin Jermell Charlo, who withdrew from their scheduled fight in January with a broken left hand.

Tszyu went through with the bout on Saturday despite undergoing surgery less than three weeks ago after a dog bit his right forearm, leaving an ugly, silver-dollar size gash. It only seemed to galvanize him.

“I have a question for everyone here, what’s my mother— name?” Tszyu said in the ring after securing his second win in three months in Australia. “I think that was a statement. There’s no battle with America. That’s the land I want to conquer. That’s where the big one is coming next. I want Charlo on my resume. So, get it in here and let’s dance in October. I’ve overcome a lot of adversity, so it was about pushing through. I didn’t think it would be this quick. I feel like a pit bull and there’s no stopping me. The big one is Charlo so get your tickets. We’re coming back with four belts.”

#TimTszyu #TszyuOcampo #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions