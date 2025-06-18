Gilberto Jesús Mendoza Honors Shakira and Her Father with WBA Tribute – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza paid tribute to international superstar Shakira and her father, William Mebarak, recognizing both a stellar music career and the unwavering support of a devoted parent.

A passionate admirer of powerful life stories, Mendoza highlighted the pivotal role Mebarak played in his daughter’s rise to global stardom, standing by her side from her earliest steps to the global stages she commands today.

The special moment took place in Houston, Texas, where Mendoza attended Shakira’s concert and personally presented the WBA recognition. The award served not only as a celebration of the artist’s extraordinary accomplishments, but also as a heartfelt salute to the man who helped shape her journey.

The meeting came just a day after Father’s Day was celebrated in many parts of the world, adding a poignant layer to the occasion. Mendoza shared a meaningful exchange with the Colombian icon and left with a deep appreciation for both the artist and the father behind the scenes—an encounter to be remembered.