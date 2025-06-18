Quick Jabs | Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr…El “Cougar” is on the attack!





Raul Curiel defeated Jorge Marron Jr. by first-round knockout. The fight was part of the Ramirez vs. Barthelemy undercard. Curiel retained his NABF welterweight title. The fight ended with two knockdowns from body shots, resulting in a knockout at 1:31 of the first round.

Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr. | April 27, 2024 | Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA

