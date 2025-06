Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference in Birmingham as Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez discuss their WBC interim Flyweight Title alongside the undercard including Peter McGrail vs Ionut Baluta, Conah Walker vs Liam Taylor and prospects Pat Brown, Aaron Bowen, Giorgio Visioli, Ibraheem Sulaimaan, Hamza Uddin and Tiah Ayton.

