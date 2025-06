Eddie Hearn joins Jaime Ward and Darren Barker to preview Saturday’s loaded Matchroom card in Birmingham, headlined by the WBC interim flyweight title fight between Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez.

Eddie also teases big news for British favourite Dave Allen and welterweight world champ Boots Enis.

0:00 Starts

0:10 Eddie Hearn previews Yafai vs Rodriguez

15:00 Eddie Hearn teases “massive fight” for Dave Allen

18:35 Eddie Hearn on Boots Enis latest

#yafairodriguez #eddiehearn #matchroomboxing