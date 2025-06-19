Home / Boxing Videos / Who should Boots Ennis fight at Junior Middleweight? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 11

Who should Boots Ennis fight at Junior Middleweight? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 11

Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix discuss the latest goings on in boxing, including who Boots Ennis should fight next and the upcoming Canelo vs. Crawford fight.

