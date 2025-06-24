Home / Boxing Videos / FACE OFF: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

FACE OFF: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

DAZN Boxing Boxing Videos



Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. sit down and look ahead to their huge fight on June 28 at the Honda Center, in Anaheim. Live exclusively on DAZN. ‘The Problem Child’ is set for a different test in Anaheim after he triumphed in his record-breaking clash with the legendary Mike Tyson last November.

