TOP 5 KNOCKOUTS | Zurdo Ramirez 3 X World Champion!





Relive some of the best moments of the three-time world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), Mexico’s former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs), Golden Boy’s Mexican WBO and WBA unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs), and Cuba’s former IBF and WBA cruiserweight world champion and WBA mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) will meet face-to-face to preview their highly-anticipated Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions event.

