Mario Barrios KO'd Manuel Vedes in 14th win

A young #MarioBarrios KO’d #ManuelVides by showing the style and power that would win fans over later in his career. Barrios defends his WBC welterweight 👑 against #MannyPacquiao July 19 on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo. #PacquiaoBarrios

