Hatton never touched the canvas at 140 until stepped in the ring with #MannyPacquiao. What came next was legendary: dropped twice in RD1, followed by the ICONIC RD2 KO. That was prime PacMan. 💥
Home / Boxing Videos / Manny Pacquiao delivers an all-time best KO of Ricky Hatton
