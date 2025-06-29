Home / Boxing Videos / Manny Pacquiao delivers an all-time best KO of Ricky Hatton

Manny Pacquiao delivers an all-time best KO of Ricky Hatton

Hatton never touched the canvas at 140 until stepped in the ring with #MannyPacquiao. What came next was legendary: dropped twice in RD1, followed by the ICONIC RD2 KO. That was prime PacMan. 💥

