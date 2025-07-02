Vinny Paz Reveals How He Almost DIED After Roger Mayweather Fight

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CFWbGBX-ujI
Vinny Paz shares the terrifying story of how he almost died from dehydration after fighting Roger Mayweather, revealing how his father literally shook him back to life. This shocking near-death experience shows the dangerous reality of extreme weight cutting in boxing and the risks fighters take for their careers.
