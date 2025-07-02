Home / Boxing Videos / Vinny Paz Reveals How He Almost DIED After Roger Mayweather Fight

Vinny Paz Reveals How He Almost DIED After Roger Mayweather Fight

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CFWbGBX-ujI

Vinny Paz shares the terrifying story of how he almost died from dehydration after fighting Roger Mayweather, revealing how his father literally shook him back to life. This shocking near-death experience shows the dangerous reality of extreme weight cutting in boxing and the risks fighters take for their careers.

In partnership with Salita Promotions.

Follow Ak Reyes – https://www.instagram.com/boxingwithak
Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial
Follow Salita Promotions – https://www.instagram.com/salita_promotions

Listen on Audio:
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/7KMy2Y7…
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
Ring Champs – https://www.instagram.com/officialringchamps

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

“This Cost Me £200,000?!!” 😮 – Eddie Hearn & Frank Smith Run Through The Matchroom Boxing Rebrand 😂

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith plan Matchroom Boxing’s epic rebrand. #matchroomboxing #barryhearn …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved