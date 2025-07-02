Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu’s Road to Redemption | Fundora vs. Tszyu 2

Tim Tszyu’s Road to Redemption | Fundora vs. Tszyu 2

After two straight losses, many counted Tim Tszyu out, but a dominant win in April proved he’s not done yet. Now he’s back to settle the score with Fundora.

#FundoraTszyu2 | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

