China Gears Up to Host the WBA Asia Convention – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues its mission of regional strengthening with the announcement of the second WBA Asia Convention, set to take place this September in China.

This upcoming gathering marks another major milestone in the WBA’s expansion strategy across the Asian continent, following the success of its inaugural Asia Convention in Vietnam in 2024—a landmark event that brought together promoters, commissions, and fighters from across the region.

The convention in China adds to a growing lineup of regional initiatives held this year, including the WBA Fedelatin Convention in Latin America and the upcoming WBA Europe Convention set for July 17.

The goal is clear: bring the WBA structure closer to its territories, create spaces for training, dialogue, and connection with local stakeholders, and keep building the global foundation of professional boxing from the ground up.

The convention agenda includes referee and judge seminars, strategic planning sessions, promoter roundtables, and boxing showcases designed to spotlight regional talent. Delegates from countries like South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines are expected to attend.

The event also serves as a prelude to the 30th anniversary of WBA Asia, commemorated in March 2025, solidifying its role as an institutional pillar for boxing across the continent.

With this next stop in China, the WBA stands firm behind the motto that’s driven it from the start: Always pioneers.