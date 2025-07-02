Quick Jabs | Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez (Full Fight)





In 2019, Shakur Stevenson faced Joet Gonzalez in a boxing match for the vacant WBO Featherweight World Title. Shakur Stevenson won the fight by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 119-109 in his favor. This victory marked Stevenson’s first world title. He showcased his boxing skills and outclassed Gonzalez throughout the fight.

Stevenson Shakur vs. Joet Gonzalez | October 26, 2019 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center – Reno, Nevada.

