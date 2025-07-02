James Dickens Shocks the Boxing World, Stops Batyrgaziev in Istanbul – World Boxing Association

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, British veteran James “Jazza” Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) handed Russian standout Albert Batyrgaziev (13-1, 8 KOs) his first professional loss with a stunning knockout victory to claim the WBA interim super featherweight world title. The bout headlined Wednesday night’s card at the Rixos Tersane in Istanbul, Turkey.

The finish was as dramatic as it was decisive. Dickens, 34, timed a perfect combination in the fourth round that left the previously unbeaten Batyrgaziev unable to respond, forcing the Russian’s corner to throw in the towel.

Up until that moment, the fight had been tightly contested. Batyrgaziev showcased his usual precision and range control, while Dickens pressed forward, banking on pressure and attrition. But in the fourth, the Liverpool native found the moment he was looking for—a sharp left hook followed by a straight right hand that sent Batyrgaziev to the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

With the win, Dickens not only secures his first world title, but also snaps the undefeated streak of one of Russia’s most promising prospects. The victory follows a string of strong performances for Dickens, including a recent win over Zelfa Barrett, and firmly reestablishes him as a key player in the super featherweight division.

For Batyrgaziev, the loss is a significant setback in what had been a fast-rising career. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist will now need to regroup and recalibrate his path forward after suffering his first pro defeat.

On a historic night in Istanbul, James Dickens delivered the defining performance of his career with poise, timing, and a perfectly placed punch.