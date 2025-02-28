“BATTLE IN EO FIGHT NIGHT” APRIL 26, 2025 | Star Boxing

White Plains, NY (February 27, 2025) – Boxing returns to East Orange in a major way as Joe

DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, in collaboration with the City of East Orange, including the Office of

Mayor Ted R. Green, Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, and the East Orange Safe Haven Police Athletic League (PAL), proudly presents “BATTLE IN EO FIGHT NIGHT” on

Saturday, April 26, 2025, at East Orange Campus High School, in East Orange, New Jersey.

This highly-anticipated night of professional boxing will include a homecoming as East Orange’s

own Rajon “Picasso” Chance (8-1-1) will be in an eagerly-awaited featured bout. Managed by

Critical Sports and Entertainment, Chance was an amateur star and has been making waves as a professional with his dynamic style, speed, and sharp boxing IQ. Now, he returns to where it all

started, fighting in front of his hometown crowd as he continues his ascent in the sport.

“This is bigger than just a fight card,” said Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing. “This is about

the synergy between athletes, their fans and the community itself. We aim to showcase not only

top professional boxing, but also how communities embrace and uplift their athletes and athletes

can do the same for cities. The City of East Orange has been incredible in helping make this a

reality, and we can’t wait to showcase some of the best up-and-coming fighters right here at

home.”

The event is being organized with the full support of East Orange’s leadership, ensuring a first-

class experience for fans while fostering a connection between the sport of boxing and the

community. Critical Sports and Entertainment, the East Orange Safe Haven PAL, and the

Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs have all played a key role in making this event

possible, further emphasizing the city’s commitment to providing opportunities for young

athletes and fans alike.

“East Orange has a proud tradition of producing elite athletes, and Rajon Chance is a shining

example of that legacy,” said Mayor Green. “We are thrilled to partner with Star Boxing to bring

this event to our city and to give our community the opportunity to witness one of their own in

action on a major stage.”

In addition to Chance’s homecoming bout, “BATTLE IN EO FIGHT NIGHT” will feature a full

undercard packed with exciting matchups, showcasing top local and national talent in

competitive, action-packed fights.

Tickets and event details will be announced soon. For updates, follow @StarBoxing and visit www.StarBoxing.com and join their email list for special offers on this, and other events.

