William Zepeda's RELENTLESS pressure | DAZN On the Ground





Go behind the scenes of William Zepeda’s training camp ahead of his showdown with Shakur Stevenson in Queens, New York, live on DAZN.

Shakur Stevenson (No. 4) defends his WBC lightweight title vs. William Zepeda (No. 5) in the second of two main events on DAZN, available exclusively on the platform worldwide.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #kickoffpresser #theringmagazine #williamzepeda #shakurstevenson #edgarberlanga #hamzasheeraz

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl