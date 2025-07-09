Baumgardner to Defend Undisputed Crown Against Miranda at the Garden – World Boxing Association

The historic night of July 11 at Madison Square Garden won’t just be remembered for the trilogy between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano—it will also feature the highly anticipated defense of the undisputed super featherweight title by Alycia Baumgardner, who squares off against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda in the evening’s co-main event.

Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs), 30, has established herself as one of the most dominant forces in women’s boxing. Since her explosive knockout of Terri Harper in 2021 and her subsequent unification of the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, Baumgardner has built a legacy on power, charisma, and high-level technique. This bout marks her first appearance at the iconic Garden, and she arrives determined to prove that her reign is built on more than hype. “I’m here to leave a mark on boxing history. Every defense is personal,” she declared.

In the opposite corner stands Jennifer “Tormenta” Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), interim WBA featherweight champ and a 2016 Olympian. The 34-year-old fighter from Cádiz has spent over six months preparing for this fight between Spain and the U.S., under the guidance of respected trainer Jorge Rubio. While she brings less pro experience, Miranda is known for her discipline, ring IQ, and ability to adapt. “I respect Alycia, but I didn’t come to just look up at the Garden—I came to take it home with me,” she said.

For Baumgardner, this will be her third defense as the undisputed champion. For Miranda, it’s a chance to make history as the first Spanish woman to win an undisputed world title in professional boxing.

This fight will help cap off a night destined for the history books—for its elite matchups, competitive fire, and the message it sends to the global sporting world. Baumgardner looks to defend her legacy. Miranda aims to break new ground. And the super featherweight division will have its own war in the city that never sleeps.