Johnson and Metcalf to Clash for Undisputed Bantamweight Title at the Garden – World Boxing Association

As part of the historic all-women’s card on Friday, July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New Zealand’s Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 7 KOs) will take on Texas native Shuretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) for the undisputed women’s bantamweight world championship in a 10-round showdown.

Johnson, born in Aotearoa and now based in Australia, enters the ring as the reigning WBA world champion after scoring a TKO win over Nina Hughes in March. A former IBF super bantamweight titleholder, she now looks to become undisputed in a second weight class. Known for her orthodox style and pace-setting approach, Johnson represents a new wave of Oceanic fighters making noise on the world stage.

Across the ring stands the seasoned Shuretta Metcalf, who at 40 years old steps into the biggest opportunity of her decade-long professional career. While not known for knockout power, Metcalf brings a gritty, methodical boxing style, durability, and sharp tactical awareness that make her a dangerous foe.

This will be the first all-female boxing event ever held at Madison Square Garden.

For Johnson, it’s a shot at total bantamweight supremacy. For Metcalf, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.