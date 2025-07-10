Home / Boxing Videos / Katie Taylor's epic first fight vs Amanda Serrano | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor's epic first fight vs Amanda Serrano | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fought for history! Relive the modern day classic between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano from 30 April 2022 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

#TaylorSerrano #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Amazing moment with Usyk and his sons 🥰

Oleksandr Usyk shares amazing bond with sons while juggling family life. Watch #UsykDubois2 | July …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved