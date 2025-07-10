Home / Boxing Videos / “I'll Whoop William Zepeda!” – Shakur Stevenson States At Presser 😮‍💨

WBC World Lightweight Champion Shakur Stevenson insists he’ll do a number on 33-0 William Zepeda when the pair collide this Saturday in New York live on DAZN!

