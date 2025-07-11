Home / Boxing Videos / Why Vinny Paz Doesn't Watch Boxing Today…

Why Vinny Paz Doesn't Watch Boxing Today…

Vinny Paz explains why he’s not a fan of boxing today, while Roy Jones Jr. delivers a brutal truth about why modern fighters don’t give fans their money’s worth. This conversation reveals the harsh reality of how boxing has changed from the era of true warriors.

