Riyadh Season: Ring IV | David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde, Abdullah Mason v Sam Noakes





Join us from New York for the launch press conference ahead of Ring IV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 22nd at the ANB Arena.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

Website: https://queensberry.co.uk

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing