We're ONE WEEK OUT! Pacquiao vs Barrios | PBC on Prime Video

🚨 , boxing legend Manny Pacquiao battles world champion Mario Barrios in the fight capital of the world, headlining a STACKED fight card LIVE on PBC PPV on Prime Video! 🥊🔥
🥊 #PacquiaoBarrios
🥊 #FundoraTszyu2
🥊 #PitbullFierro2
🥊 #FigueroaGonzalez
🚨 , boxing legend Manny Pacquiao battles world champion Mario Barrios in the fight capital of the world, headlining a STACKED fight card LIVE on PBC PPV on Prime Video! 🥊🔥
🥊 #PacquiaoBarrios
🥊 #FundoraTszyu2
🥊 #PitbullFierro2
🥊 #FigueroaGonzalez
Tags * Al Haymon angel fierro Barrios Boxing brandon figueroa cruz vs fierro 2 figueroa vs gonzalez fundora vs tszyu 2 Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez july 19 Manny Pacquiao Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Premier Boxing Champions prime sebastian fundora tim tszyu video We39re Week
WATCH RING III ► http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …