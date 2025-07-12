Home / Boxing Videos / Shakur Stevenson *outclasses* William Zepeda | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Shakur Stevenson *outclasses* William Zepeda | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 40 mins ago Boxing Videos



Shakur Stevenson defended his WBC World Lightweight Title against William Zepeda at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Saturday 12 July 2025.

***
