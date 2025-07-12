Shakur Stevenson *outclasses* William Zepeda | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing





Shakur Stevenson defended his WBC World Lightweight Title against William Zepeda at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Saturday 12 July 2025.

#ShakurStevenson #StevensonZepeda #MatchroomBoxing

***

