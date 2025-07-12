Home / Boxing Videos / Fundora is proof your wildest dreams can become your reality

Fundora is proof your wildest dreams can become your reality

Premier Boxing Champions 56 mins ago Boxing Videos



#SebastianFundora is proof that with a lot hard work and belief in yourself your goals can become a reality. #FundoraTszyu2

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Immediate Reaction: Stevenson Vs Zepeda & Sheeraz Vs Berlanga Post-Fight Live Presser

Hear from Shakur Stevenson and Hamzah Sheeraz in the immediate aftermath of their respective victories …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved