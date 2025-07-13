Home / Boxing Videos / The blood stained clothes tell a story of Fundora vs Tszyu 1

The blood stained clothes tell a story of Fundora vs Tszyu 1

The blood-stained trunks and wraps from #TimTszyu’s first fight tell a story of brutality.

