Home / Boxing Videos / Roy Jones Jr & Ak on Women in the Boxing Hall of Fame, Importance of Enshrinement

Roy Jones Jr & Ak on Women in the Boxing Hall of Fame, Importance of Enshrinement

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 34 mins ago Boxing Videos



FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CFWbGBX-ujI

This emotional tribute covers Roy’s Hall of Fame experience, the importance of women in the sport, and how legendary fighters like Vinny Paz paved the way for future generations.

In partnership with Salita Promotions.

Follow Ak Reyes – https://www.instagram.com/boxingwithak
Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial
Follow Salita Promotions – https://www.instagram.com/salita_promotions

Listen on Audio:
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/7KMy2Y7…
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
Ring Champs – https://www.instagram.com/officialringchamps

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

🔢🥊 What factors will determine the outcome of Usyk vs. Dubois 2? #UsykDubois2

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved