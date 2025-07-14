Home / Boxing Videos / The night Daniel Dubois slayed the King 👑 | Historic KO Of Anthony Joshua At Wembley

The night Daniel Dubois slayed the King 👑 | Historic KO Of Anthony Joshua At Wembley

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 8 mins ago Boxing Videos



An in depth look at the life and career of Daniel Dubois so far, culminating in his historic victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. “The King Slayer” now has his sights set on his monumental clash with Oleksandr Usyk as he looks to cement his name alongside elite Undisputed company in the Heavyweight division.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Shawn Porter Relives Sparring Manny Pacquiao

Shawn Porter relives sparring with Manny Pacquiao years ago and makes his official pick for …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved