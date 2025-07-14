The night Daniel Dubois slayed the King 👑 | Historic KO Of Anthony Joshua At Wembley





An in depth look at the life and career of Daniel Dubois so far, culminating in his historic victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. “The King Slayer” now has his sights set on his monumental clash with Oleksandr Usyk as he looks to cement his name alongside elite Undisputed company in the Heavyweight division.

