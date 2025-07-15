WBA Europe Convention Kicks Off Historic First Edition in Madrid – World Boxing Association

The city of Madrid is buzzing with boxing this week as the inaugural WBA Europe Convention officially gets underway. While the arrival of international delegates and key figures began yesterday, the first full day of official activities takes place this Wednesday at the Only YOU Hotel Atocha in the heart of the Spanish capital.

Morning sessions will feature meetings and forums led by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and WBA Europe Director Mariana Borissova. The opening day will include a series of debates, seminars, and working sessions—setting the stage for key announcements and exciting developments that could shape the future of the sport across the continent.

This kickoff will be followed on Thursday by a major boxing card, showcasing top-tier talent from across the region. Several WBA regional titles will be on the line in what promises to be an action-packed night inside the ring.

The WBA Europe Convention marks a major milestone as the first of its kind, forming part of the WBA’s broader effort to strengthen regional presence and continue expanding the global footprint of the sport. Last year saw the debut of the WBA Asia Convention in Vietnam, with a second edition slated for China later this year. Meanwhile, Fedelatin hosted its first-ever convention recently in Argentina.

The WBA continues to break ground—and now it’s Europe’s time to shine.