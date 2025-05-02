Canelo vs Scull: Fight Night Program

In a statement, His Excellency Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “We are pleased in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and specifically as part of Riyadh Season, to host this highly anticipated global bout that brings together two of the most prominent boxing stars from North America. Canelo and Scull are set for a decisive showdown to claim the title of undisputed super middleweight world champion.”

He added: “Over the past few years, the Kingdom has witnessed numerous major boxing events, and this bout reaffirms Riyadh Season’s ongoing commitment to hosting exceptional experiences. It further strengthens the status of Riyadh as a global hub for sports fans and a preferred destination for organizing major championships and international events.”

Alalshikh concluded: “We remain committed to delivering unique and world-class experiences that resonate with both our local and international audiences.