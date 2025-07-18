Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 LIVE Press Conference | UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Championship 🥊





Watch the whole card take to the mic to share their final thoughts ahead of another historic Wembley Fight Night. See Lawrence Okolie, Kevin Lerena, Daniel Lapin, Lewis Edmondson, Vladyslav Sirenko and more alongside your main event, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, Live on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing