Diego Pacheco – the next super-middleweight champion | Matchroom Boxing





Diego Pacheco – unbeaten in 23 fights with 18 KOs – is taking the super-middleweight division by storm. The decorated American national amateur champion has just turned 24, and it closing in on the world title picture, having already KO’d top 10 fighters and a former world title challenger.

#diegopacheco #boxingko #matchroomboxing

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.