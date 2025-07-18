Home / Boxing Videos / Diego Pacheco – the next super-middleweight champion | Matchroom Boxing

Diego Pacheco – the next super-middleweight champion | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Diego Pacheco – unbeaten in 23 fights with 18 KOs – is taking the super-middleweight division by storm. The decorated American national amateur champion has just turned 24, and it closing in on the world title picture, having already KO’d top 10 fighters and a former world title challenger.

#diegopacheco #boxingko #matchroomboxing

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Or Crawford? 🤔 Super Middle Sensation Diego Pacheco Has His Say 💭

Unbeaten Super Middleweight rising star Diego Pacheco is on the cusp of a World Title …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved