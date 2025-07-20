Home / Boxing Videos / Aadam Hamed gives immediate post fight reactions & backs Dubois to become Undisputed Champion! 🥊

Aadam Hamed gives immediate post fight reactions & backs Dubois to become Undisputed Champion! 🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Aadam Hamed gives brutally honest opinion on his 6th professional win that opened tonight’s Wembley Stadium show. He also gives his main event prediction backing Daniel Dubois to do the business tonight and beat Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts!

