Queensberry Announce Partnership With Global Next Trade

The Mexico-based broker becomes Queensberry’s Official Trading Partner. In a multi event partnership, Global Next Trade will use Queensberry’s global reach and exposure to build the brand in multiple international markets.

Eduardo Berumen, Partner at GNT Capital said “Global Next Trade is proud to stand in the corner of Queensberry Promotions. We partner with those who share our core values: discipline, precision, integrity, resilience, and respect. Just like a Queensberry boxer, our clients approach the markets with strategy and focus, and we’re in their corner every step of the way.”

“As a brokerage, we provide elite access to global financial markets, supported by cutting-edge technology, robust risk management, and a team that acts like trusted cornermen, offering guidance, protection, and real-time support.”

“The biggest fights showcase your champions; the best trades showcase our clients, and their success is the ultimate reflection of our service.”

Edward Hall, Senior Commercial Manager at Queensberry added “We’re proud that Global Next Trade views Queensberry as the ideal partner to support, and elevate, its ambitious global growth plans.”

“Global Next Trade is fully committed to excellence and continuous innovation, which is what makes Queensberry such a natural fit when it comes to partnerships.”

Following the success of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, Global Next Trade will be communicating to worldwide sports fans when Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti for the British and Commonwealth Super Featherweight titles on Saturday 26th at the Bournemouth International Centre, live worldwide on DAZN.

Global Next Trade is registered in the Cayman Islands (No. 348685). The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. GNT Capital Ltd (Global Next Trade) provides access to global CFD markets for individual and corporate clients. CFD trading carries high risk and may results in losses exceeding your deposit. Please ensure you understand the risks. Terms apply.

