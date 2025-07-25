Pier Pressure Preview

It is back to being by the seaside on Saturday when Queensberry once again land on the South Coast at the Bournemouth International Centre to see if Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner can hunt down a further two title belts to add his collection.

The 27-year-old Southampton favourite, who won the European title last time out in March, goes up against the Bomber from South Oxhey, Reece Bellotti. The 34-year-old suffered a career dip across the 2019-2021, but turned his fortunes around with a move up to super featherweight, where he has won the Southern Area, British and Commonwealth titles.

Garner, who has been guided by Frank Warren since he turned professional at the age of 18 in 2016, is now accelerating towards genuine world title contention.

He became WBC International champion in August 2023 and has made three successful defences of this title. His last defence doubled up with the European title, which he seized by outclassing the previously unbeaten Salvador Jimenez in Bournemouth.

The roadmap for Garner is, should he remain on track, this fight for domestic dominance against Bellotti, followed by another fight in Bournemouth early next year, which is making his second home due to its proximity to Southampton.

If this all goes to plan, Frank Warren has promised him a major fight – hopefully a world title shot – on the pitch at St Mary’s, home to Southampton FC, which is just a goal kick distance away from the gym where he trains.

What Garner does know for sure is that he is in for a fight on Saturday night. Bellotti means business and both men enjoy a reputation for being in exciting fights and Garner can see why fans are eagerly anticipating the headline showdown.

“Of course you can, everyone has watched him fight and everyone has watched me fight. Our styles should gel and we don’t shy away from a fight.

“I just believe that I am too fresh and too cute, too sharp. The timing is right and everything is meant for me. I know what I am capable of and I know I will come out victorious.”

Bellotti, for his part, tends to agree, apart from the bit about him losing, of course.

“Ryan is a level above my recent opponents, absolutely. I believe I am better than that level too, so we will see that on fight night.

“I look at Garner and it is a little bit like looking in the mirror. We’re very similar in a lot aspects and both love having a fight. I’ve changed a little bit as with experience I’ve learned to adapt. I can’t just come out and be a one-trick pony. You have to have different avenues to beat fighters.

“I’ve seen Garner box and move, but also end up in a fight. He can’t help himself and I can’t either. It is set up to be a good fight for the fans.”

