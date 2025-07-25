Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan | Full Fight | DQ ending sets up Sept 13 rematch | Matchroom





Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan – the full controversial first fight – in full.

Back in March 2025, undefeated Belfast star Lewis Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) took the win after Paddy Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) was disqualified for punching after the bell. The fight ended in chaos, but, in September 13, they go at it again with a shot at the IBF welterweight title on the line.

The rematch takes place at Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

