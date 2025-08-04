Strong Showing at WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing delivered another standout edition this past Saturday, August 2, at the Arturo Brown Gym, located within the Juan Díaz Community Board complex. Against an ideal backdrop, more than 50 local amateur fighters stepped into the ring, with the entire card broadcast live on the official channel of the pioneering sanctioning body.

The marathon boxing afternoon inside a well-kept venue offered a major platform for some of the brightest young talents in the Central American nation to showcase their skills. Fight fans were treated to an exciting lineup of bouts that once again demonstrated the depth of talent in Panama—a talent that, with continued support and development, could rise to the global stage in years to come.

Thanks to the support of the Juan Díaz Community Board and partner brands such as Cristalina and Barrio Pizza, the event marked another important step in nurturing the next generation of boxers.

This was Panama’s third WBA Future event of the year, and the program continues to gain traction as a vital tool in the growth and education of young fighters. The WBA remains committed to the systematic development of boxing, providing platforms and opportunities for athletes all over the world.